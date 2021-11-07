 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $188,900

Lovely 2BD/1BA home in Fairway Villas, completely renovated. Open great room floorplan with dining area. Kitchen features plenty of cabinets, all appliances stay. New flooring and carpet throughout. Large enclosed backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining. 1 car garage. Great location, convenient to Davis Monthan AFB, Pima Community College East Campus and Fred Enke Golf Course. No HOA. Come and take a look today, this won't last!

