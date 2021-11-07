 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $195,000

Beautiful 2 bedroom,2bath townhome with 2 car garage. Spacious living room that leads to an open eat-in kitchen. Kitchen was updated in 2013 or '14. Nice cabinets with granite counter tops. Sunny breakfast area off kitchen with doors out to a backyard space with gazebo and space to entertain. Split bedroom plan. Laundry room, Ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room. Close to shopping and bus line. Minutes away from DMAFB. Plenty of storage w/ built-ins in garage.

