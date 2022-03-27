ADORABLE, FULLY FURNISHED 2 BR/ 1 BA SECOND FLOOR CONDO IN LAS CASAS BELLAS COMMUNITY IN CONVENIENT ORACLE/ MAGEE AREA! HOME BOASTS LOTS OF LIGHT, HIGH CEILINGS, COZY GAS FIREPLACE WITH TILED HEARTH, BRAND NEW CARPET, LARGE PICTURE WINDOW, LOTS OF CEILING FANS AND SKYLIGHTS, EAT- IN KITCHEN AND SHADY OUTDOOR PATIO. COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA JUST STEPS AWAY. THIS IS A VERY CHEERFUL AND COMFORTABLE PLACE! HOA COVERS WATER, GARBAGE PICK-UP, POOL/SPA, BLANKET POLICY INSURANCE, ROOF AND MORE! BRAND NEW WATER HEATER, LENNOX HEATPUMP SERVICED REGULARLY AND ROOF MAINTENANCE COVERED BY HOA FEE. OFFERS WILL BE RESPONDED TO AT NOON ON SUNDAY 3/27!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $195,000
