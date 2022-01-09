 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $199,000

Super cute, light & bright 2-story townhome centrally located and nicely appointed with updated finishes and NEW appliances. 2 owner suites upstairs w/ their own bathrooms and a large family room, powder room & kitchen downstairs. Attractive finishes such as oversized tile and laminate flooring/stairway, pedestal powder room sink, white faux wood blinds, white cabinetry, suspended vanities in master ensuites, wood plank tiled shower surrounds w/ shampoo shelves, updated lighting ;Very welcoming north facing patio off the kitchen perfect for morning coffee or evening relaxation out of the heat of the afternoon sun. Assigned Covered parking with the added convenience of storage comes with this home. A must see.

