2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $199,000

Welcome to your escape! This beautiful desert oasis awaits you. 2 master suites one with custom tile walk in shower, custom kitchen and bathroom cabinets, beautiful laminate flooring through out. Covered parking, 20x20 metal shop with 220 electrical and cooler, 8 x 10 shed, parking for your RV with 50 amp electrical hook up. Re-shingled in 2020, new water heater and replumbed in 2020, 5 ton AC/heat pump in 2018. 1 acre backed up to state land with fenced in back yard with built in fire pit for extra privacy. Must see to appreciate!

