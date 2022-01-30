 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $199,900

Literally one of the newest & most upgraded properties in all of Tucson Estates! Welcome to Modern. ''Like new'' move-in ready home in active 55+ community w/ many upgrades & an inviting open concept floor plan. Your family will love to entertain in this property which features: high vaulted ceilings, gas oven, a large covered patio, dual vanity in master bath, spacious master suite w/ walk in closet, dual pane windows, wood plank flooring, inviting modern kitchen w/ subway tile backsplash, 2 sheds (1 w/ water & Electric) & slate skirting. You will make memories in this solidly built home w/ beautiful mountain views from your dining room. Home can be purchased furnished. Move right in! Community features swimming pools, tennis courts, exercise facilities, clubhouse & 9 hole golf course!

