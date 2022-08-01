 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,100

Enjoy resort style living in the highly sought after Canyon View Condos in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains. This 2nd floor unit is fully furnished with split bedroom plan, built in desk and shelves in guest bedroom, perfect for working from home, luxurious main bathroom, closets, and fully stocked kitchen including a coffee bar. Unit also includes a laundry closet with washer and dryer inside, and 1 covered parking space. This Resort style complex includes 2 pools, tennis court, jacuzzi, clubhouse, fitness room, hiking trails, and is near world class golfing, Sabino Canyon, restaurants and so much more! Call owner Susan Garth for exact availability and pricing as it is filling up quickly! 760-525-7414.3 night stay minimum, sleeps 6, no pets please.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News