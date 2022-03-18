List price is average and subject to change, please call 520.202.6537 for exact pricing and availability.The most spectacular views of the Catalina Mountain and finger rock from this fully furnished condo in the beautiful Skyline Village. Perfect location within the complex along the back row of units, this unit is quite and tastefully decorated. Situated behind La Encantada mall, you will be close to the finest restaurants, shops, golfing & nearby hiking and much more. Equipped with everything you need: house wares, linens, washer and dryer, cable, Wi-Fi. Relax on the covered patio and enjoy the breathtaking views or take a dip in the sparkling pool.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For subscribers: The successful bidder paid all cash, no contingencies, no appraisal, no inspection for a second home.
- Updated
State investigators were trying to serve an arrest warrant on former car lot owner Patrick S. Egan when they learned he died in Utah last year.
- Updated
UA's point guard said he had "happy tears" after finding his ankle was not broken.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Cold War is long over, but Tucson is still a nuclear target, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is stoking fresh fears of an all-out nuclear conflict. A new analysis imagines just how we might be hit if the unthinkable happened.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tommy Lloyd didn’t go by the book — his book — as much as he went with the wisdom of those he hired in Friday's win.
- Updated
The 35-year-old woman who was seen driving with a man on her hood in a fatal crash northwest of Tucson had just left a detox facility.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: CupBop, opening in central Tucson, will serve rice, noodles, veggies and protein options in a cup.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: If he wins, Don Guerra will be the first Tucsonan to take home a James Beard award since the owner of El Guerro Canelo landed the honor in 2018.
- Updated
NCAA and sports tracking site info, along with news coverage, was used to identify the most “perfect” March Madness brackets known to have been made.
- Updated
Lia Lara, 35, was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving under the influence