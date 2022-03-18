 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,600

FULLY FURNISHED condo in beautiful Sin Vacas. End unit along an Arroyo to watch the desert activity. Contemporary Southwest Furnishings, Well Appointed. BEDS: Queen, 2 twins Terms for off season, contact agent to present offer. PEAK RATE IS $2600/MO. AND INCLUDES $200/MO ALLOWANCE FOR UTILITIES. **Fireplace is not to be used** COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.

