2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,600

List price is average and subject to change, please call 520.202.6537 for exact pricing and availability.The most spectacular views of the Catalina Mountain and finger rock from this fully furnished condo in the beautiful Skyline Village. Perfect location within the complex along the back row of units, this unit is quite and tastefully decorated. Situated behind La Encantada mall, you will be close to the finest restaurants, shops, golfing & nearby hiking and much more. Equipped with everything you need: house wares, linens, washer and dryer, cable, Wi-Fi. Relax on the covered patio and enjoy the breathtaking views or take a dip in the sparkling pool.