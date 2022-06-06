List price is average and subject to change, please call 520.202.6537 for exact pricing and availability.Fully furnished condo in the beautiful Catalina Foothills! Equipped with everything you need - house wares, linens, full-size washer & dryer, cable and Wi-Fi. Relax on your private covered patio or take a dip in the sparkling pool! Close to fine dining and shopping, too.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
Offer came days after the Star reported that soaring prices were making it tough for The Homing Project secure land to house neediest Tucsonans.
For Star subscribers: Bedroxx Bowling Alley, 4385 W. Ina Road, closed in 2020.
For Star subscribers: After pandemic's perfect storm, the 45-year-old restaurant that started out as an outpost of Swensen's will close no later than June 15.
For Star subscribers: It's billed as "a social gathering to bring awareness to the exploitation of trafficked immigrant children." The vigilantes collect phone numbers of migrant kids; some aid workers worry how the info will be used.
What's happening in Tucson in June? Experiences after sunset at museums, water activities, a summer plant sale, outdoor movies, live music and more in the Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana and Sahuarita areas.
For Star subscribers: Rep. Raúl Grijalva, House Natural Resources Committee chair, wants feds to consider halting mining company's grading for the Copper World project as a Clean Water Act violation. But the company says there's no federal determination any washes on site are worthy of U.S. regulation.
Surveyors combed canyons and the upper reaches of Tucson's Saguaro National Park to find rare plants, some thought to be extinct locally, and new plant species.
For subscribers: Although sometimes confused for native javelina, feral hogs were brought to North America centuries ago by Spanish missionaries as a source of food. Some escaped.
Food courts are a great reflection of Tucson's food scene: innovative, a little scrappy, and absolutely delicious. Here are 4 food courts where you can get Mediterranean, barbecue and tacos all in one place.
Intersection will be near Marana High School and is expected to be open by the start of the new school year in early August.