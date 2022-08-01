 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,600

This fully furnished 2bdr/2ba upstairs condo is located in a gated community with entrance to the Rillito Riverwalk, plus it's just a stroll to nearby shop shopping, dining and more! Couple this with Great Community Amenities-what more could you want? Enjoy the community pool, spa and fitness center.Beautiful tile floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy those cool Tucson evenings on the extended covered patio! $2600.00 per month is the peak rate, cable/internet included. Tenant is given a monthly credit of $200.00 toward remaining utility costs.

