2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,600

List price is average and subject to change, please call 520.202.6537 for exact pricing and availability.Fully decorator furnished condo in beautiful Sonterra at Williams Centre! Equipped with everything you need- house wares, full sized washer and dryer, cable and Wi-Fi. Relax on your private covered patio with view of pool and palm trees or take a dip in the sparkling pool or hot tub. Community offers BBQ grills throughout. Close to fine dining and shopping too!