 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,650

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,650

Tasteful Southwest 2bdr/2ba condo at Villas @ Sabino Canyon!Located minutes to Sabino Canyon this beautiful gated community offers pool, spa and exercise facilities.Split bedroom floorplan makes it comfortable for all.Bedroom 1 has King size bed.Guest bedroom has Queen.PEAK RATE(Dec-Apr): $2650/mo. with $200/mo. allowance toward utilitiesOFF PEAK RATE - contact agent. COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News