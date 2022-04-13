2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,800

Fully furnished patio home located in gated Tucson National Golf Resort w/golf course, city & mt. views.Italian tile floors through-out , recently upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances & lighting. Master bedroom w/king bed, large walk-in closet and access to the patio. Guest bedroom is set up for a home office w/fax & printer plus wall bed for guests. The community heated pool & spa with mountain views is right across the street. Rates vary depending on season and lease terms-contact leasing agent for more details.