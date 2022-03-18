 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,900

FULLY FURNISHED, Beautiful 2bdr/2ba w/Office in Dell Web Sunflower! This active adult community offers fun or relaxation for all. Sparkling community pool, fabulous exercise facility, rec center, library, hobby room, pool room and much more!This home is tastefully decorated w/King bed in Bedroom 1 and Queen bed in Guest room.Enjoy morning coffee on your front courtyard or enjoy Tucson outdoor living on the extended covered patio w/mountain views!Located minutes to Twin Peak Outlet Mall, I-10, restaurants and more! TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. PEAK PRICE IS $2900 WITH MO CREDIT OF $200.00 to be applied towards utilities/services. COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.

