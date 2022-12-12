 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $200,000

HIP AND COOL BARRIO ANITA! Rare opportunity to purchase charming masonry bungalow, built in 1985, on large lot with room to build! House fronts on Anita, across the street from Tierra Anita Community Garden. Back of very private lot fronts on Van Alstine St. Approximately 99% of lot has valuable C-3 zoning. Seller will review all offers on Tuesday Feb. 1 8:00 AM and respond by Feb. 1 8:00 PM.

