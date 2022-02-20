 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $203,000

Beautiful, light, airy, spacious, 2 story, end unit townhome. Nestled in Tucson's very popular West side area!! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING- shopping, Pima west, downtown, bus stops, bike paths and the University of Arizona, as well as within minutes of I-10. MOVE IN READY!!! Updated bathroom and new tile on the first floor plus a custom 5k, sliding glass door from Andersons with a 20-year transferable warranty! Split level bedroom floorplan, 2 bedrooms with walk-in closet downstairs, 1,017sqft, 2 full bathrooms. Detached, covered, 2 car carport, large patio with fenced area and even a small balcony from 2nd level bedroom! Gorgeous staircase at entry, cathedral ceiling on first level! All offers will be responded to on Sun. eve. Complex pool is close to the unit! A must see, that will not last.

