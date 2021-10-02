 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $205,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $205,000

This nicely updated rare find is ready for you to unpack your boxes and move right in. Located in the amenity rich Rolling Hills Villas near the Rolling Hills Golf Course, you enter this home through a welcoming private and low-maintenance courtyard, wonderful for entertaining, lounging or can be used as outdoor bonus space for children or pets to play. This home has many newly updated finishes and fixtures including newer paint, vinyl plank flooring and tile. Loop access is unbelievably close for a leisurely bike ride, jog or walk. This community features a lush park, sparkling pool, spa, kiddie pool with freshly paved streets & has a HUGE BONUS: RV/boat storage facility with security cameras available to rent, subject to availability.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News