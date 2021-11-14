 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $209,000

Ground level unit located right off the only open landscaped area in Moonrise! Pride of ownership is apparent at every turn in this well kept home. Gorgeous hand scoured engineered wood maple floors with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, wonderful light throughout and a sweet shaded porch with wrought iron surround looks out to grassy common area - what more are you looking for?! This two bedroom one bath condo has been a ''home away from home'' with many updates that have hardly been used: front loading LG washer and dryer (2018), HVAC replaced in 2019, refrigerator and dishwasher (2018), security screen door (2019), and more (see attached improvement list)! Don't miss this one!

