2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $209,000

Lovely turn-key home is now on the market! Come inside the welcoming great room with wood-look flooring, neutral palette, and abundant natural light. The eat-in kitchen offers ample cabinetry, built-in appliances, and counter space for all your cooking needs. End your busy day in the primary bedroom that has plush carpet, private bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Spacious backyard showcases covered patio, mature trees, and tons of possibilities to be true paradise! What are you waiting for? Book a showing today!

