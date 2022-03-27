 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $214,900

Be the proud owner of this charming residence! This home offers 2-bed, 2-bath, & a well-sized front yard. an added bonus, you will have one of the largest lots in the neighborhood, more than twice the size of others! Immaculate interior boasts vaulted ceilings, stylish tile floors, & comfortable living room, ideal for receiving guests. Cook your favorite meals in the delightful eat-in kitchen equipped w/SS appliances, shaker white cabinets, & granite counters. Unwind after a busy in the primary bedroom featuring a neutral palette, large mirrored closet, & an ensuite w/granite counters that suits the style. Enjoy the relaxing blue sky & refreshing breeze on the covered patio & host wonderful gatherings in the vast backyard. Book a showing now, before it's gone!

