Be the proud owner of this charming residence! This home offers 2-bed, 2-bath, & a well-sized front yard. an added bonus, you will have one of the largest lots in the neighborhood, more than twice the size of others! Immaculate interior boasts vaulted ceilings, stylish tile floors, & comfortable living room, ideal for receiving guests. Cook your favorite meals in the delightful eat-in kitchen equipped w/SS appliances, shaker white cabinets, & granite counters. Unwind after a busy in the primary bedroom featuring a neutral palette, large mirrored closet, & an ensuite w/granite counters that suits the style. Enjoy the relaxing blue sky & refreshing breeze on the covered patio & host wonderful gatherings in the vast backyard. Book a showing now, before it's gone!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $214,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The shopping center that is home to Whole Foods Market, Bookmans Entertainment Exchange and Zia Records has been sold
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The couple who died on a Saturday morning ride in the Catalina Foothills were among an alarming number of people killed in traffic this year. We need enforcement and physical protection from cars.
- Updated
On Friday, Tucson police arrested a man in connection to a double homicide that happened earlier this week.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A Tucson townhome community that was developed in a mostly-preserved pecan orchard is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
- Updated
According to court records, the girl had been sick for some time before she died but her mother did not seek medical care due to a lice infestation.
- Updated
Bennedict Mathurin is seen as a potential lottery pick, while several other UA players have appeared in mock drafts.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: In at least two Tucson Unified School District schools, most middle-schoolers score far below their grade levels. But students in other grades are rebounding from pandemic disruptions, district says.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: When two of your starters have "one of those weekends," you can’t play the what-if game as Arizona has done so many times after seemingly premature NCAA Tournament exits against everybody from Wisconsin to Xavier to UConn to Illinois.
- Updated
Robert King Jr., 24, who overcame serious childhood health problems and spent his life promoting organ donations, died in carjacking attempt on northwest side.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After decades on University Boulevard, Gentle Ben's is expanding its presence in the area in a big way with new ventures.