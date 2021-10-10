Located in Tucson's CENTRAL/NORTH area & near UA CAMPUS. Classic red brick bungalow home w/ 875 SQFT, 2 BEDRM /1 FULL Bathroom. New central AC UNIT & Duct work in 8/21, Freshly painted interior, Updated throughout in 2013. Large .21 lot , walled back yard w/ covered back patio & outside shed & storage space. ALL APPLIANCES CONVEY. Close to shops, restaurants, UA campus, Banner Hospital & downtown area. Move in ready!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $214,900
The shootout also left another Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer wounded. One person is in custody.
For Star subscribers: The Golder Ranch Fire District has two dedicated crews to handle snake removal calls. They just had their busiest month maybe ever. Other local fire departments are seeking spikes, too. The cause of the recent jump is not entirely clear, though this year’s wetter-than-normal monsoon season is almost certainly a factor.
The 71-year-old woman barricaded herself inside a residence after the Pima County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call about a shooting.
Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that left one dead and three injured.
A commercial truck went through the median and into westbound traffic lanes, colliding with two other commercial trucks and passenger cars on I-10.
A second Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the gunfight. One suspect was killed and another man has been arrested.
A 19-year-old died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing head on into an SUV in midtown Tucson.
For Star subscribers: Black Rock Coffee Bar is opening the first of at least four Tucson locations. It already has 19 stores in the Phoenix area.
Detectives believe the 43-year-old victim got into a fight before he was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday night.
For Star subscribers: It's the first time a city well located in that area has had PFAS concentrations above what would be expected to be found naturally in the water, and the source isn't known. The well, infrequently used, has been taken out of service.