Darling 1930 Bungalow style home. Updated with tons of new features; Real Wood Beams, New Dual Pane windows thru out home, New Ceiling Fans, New AC/Heat Pump, New Hot Water Heater, New Vinyl Flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets & Counter tops. Stainless Appliances in Your light & Bright Kitchen. Bathroom has been professionally tiled w/New Toilet, New Mirrored Medicine Cabinet, Vanity & Sink. Raised Panel Doors thru out and Custom Sliding Barn Door. HUGE lot! Ready for what ever you want to make it! Custom Professionally Welded Steel Front Door Awing and New Farm house style outdoor lighting. New Wood Fence/Gate off Kitchen. Amazing Mature Desert Plantings. Corner Lot with tons of parking area. Roof just coated, Interior & Exterior Freshly Painted. It's a Real Gem!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tenants say out-of-town buyers have forced them out of a midtown complex that used to have affordable rents for older residents on fixed incomes. Flipping senior apartments "may be legal, but it's certainly not moral," says housing advocate.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Amazon bought 51 acres of vacant land for a new distribution center in Tucson for $7.4 million.
- Updated
The Arizona Court of Appeals slapped down the state Senate's efforts to withhold about 1,100 documents from its audit of the 2020 presidential election.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tanque Verde Swap Meet is launching a food truck park with 40 vendors this spring, along with a bar and concert stage.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange is moving into a large, new space on Tucson's north side later this year.
- Updated
Located on a 500-acre ranch, Singing Wind Bookshop opened in 1974 south of Tucson. It still stocks America’s largest collection of Southwest literature.
- Updated
The 48-year-old victim was seen walking to the apartment complex's courtyard, wounded, after the fight.
- Updated
Cochise County symbolizes the country's struggles with COVID-19. With schools closing and hospitals overfilling, elected officials rejected COVID-19 grant money, citing their own research.
- Updated
The attorney general's office is threatening to prosecute — and seek to jail — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs if she follows through with plan to temporarily take an online portal for candidate petition signatures offline for updating.
- Updated
Four out of five vans at Tucson Country Day were destroyed when they were set on fire over with weekend.