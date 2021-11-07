 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $215,000

Location, Location is what this home has going for it. Tucson Estates #2 on almost a 1/4 acre lot. Enjoy mountain views from front & the back. Outdoor living spaces make this a very desirable home. There is an oversized block construction patio for gathering with friends. Off the master is a 2nd patio. To the rear of the property is a detached 2 car garage with 220. Doublewide Cavco home with comfortable floor plan that was lived in gently. Ready for refreshing. The bay window with kitchen table looks out to Golden Mountain. Living room and dining area are spacious. West windows were replaced. Master suite is to the rear and has exit to the back patio, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Limited showings by appointment prior to the Top Hat ESTATE SALE on Nov 5th and 6th

