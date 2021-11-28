 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $219,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $219,000

Excellent Property! Well Maintained Corner lot. Solid build & nice low maintenance landscaped desert front yard. Paver pathway. Close to UofA & Banner Hospital. Great Central Location, boasting a welcoming living room filled w/natural light, neutral tile flooring, & soothing palette. Eat-in kitchen boasts glass door cupboards, oak cabinetry, built-in appliances, & a peninsula w/breakfast bar that adds to the counter space. Sizable bedrooms w/closets. Energy efficient dual pain windows. Backyard offers a covered patio w/extended eating area & fire pit. Front & back brick paver covered porches. Front porch has beautiful mountain views. Convenient storage shed & lots of potential to personalize. Vehicle access to the back yard with RV parking and concrete picnic pad. Brand New water heater

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News