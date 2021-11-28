Excellent Property! Well Maintained Corner lot. Solid build & nice low maintenance landscaped desert front yard. Paver pathway. Close to UofA & Banner Hospital. Great Central Location, boasting a welcoming living room filled w/natural light, neutral tile flooring, & soothing palette. Eat-in kitchen boasts glass door cupboards, oak cabinetry, built-in appliances, & a peninsula w/breakfast bar that adds to the counter space. Sizable bedrooms w/closets. Energy efficient dual pain windows. Backyard offers a covered patio w/extended eating area & fire pit. Front & back brick paver covered porches. Front porch has beautiful mountain views. Convenient storage shed & lots of potential to personalize. Vehicle access to the back yard with RV parking and concrete picnic pad. Brand New water heater
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $219,000
