2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $220,000

This stylish townhome with its loft design is waiting for you! It's located in the highly sought-after community of Coronado Ridge with its majestic trees & beautiful common areas. Open great room with high volume ceilings and a wood- burning corner fireplace; spacious kitchen with oak cabinets, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The oversized loft bedroom and ensuite features an extended length vanity, a tub & a separate walk-in shower plus a huge walk-in closet. Wood-like plank laminate flooring on the first floor with carpet and ceramic plank tile upstairs. Spacious north facing yard with lovely landscaping and a gate to the common area. The community boasts a resort-like heated pool & spa. HVAC replaced approx 5 yrs ago. Rolling shutters on north upstairs windows.

