 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $224,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $224,000

Townhome on Corner Lot! 2 bedrooms plus a good sized Den that can easily be a third bedroom - just add a closet! NEW ROOF! NEW AC!! EXTERIOR RECENTLY PAINTED. Those are just three of the reasons you don't want to pass this listing up! Built in corner cabinet hutch in Dining area. Front windows were recently replaced with dual pane windows. Back Yard feels very private. Community heated pool, spa, tennis courts and club house are near by.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News