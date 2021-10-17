 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

Great investment opportunity with beautiful views of the Catalina Mountains! 2 homes on one lot. Each have their own utilities. The main doublewide manufactured home was built in 1973 and the singlewide was built in 1986. Singlewide is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Beautiful views of the Catalina Mountains! These homes are being sold in ''AS IS'' condition and will only allow for a CASH purchase.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News