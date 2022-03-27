 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $225,000

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath Townhome . Home Features : Wood, tile and carpet flooring , great room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets and dining area . The den/office makes for some great extra space in the townhome. Nice size master suite, upgraded master bath and walk-in closet. Great outdoor area and storage shed. The location is a plus, close to shopping, bus lines, U of A and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News