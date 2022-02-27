 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $229,900

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath residence nestled on a LARGE, peaceful cul-de-sac lot is the one! Beautifully maintained w/an inviting living area featuring carpet in all the right places, large picture window, and a neutral palette. Updates include dual pane windows, storage, and newer HVAC system! Well-sized bedrooms offering closets and natural light! Upscale bath w/designer touches. Discover the cozy AZ room perfect for outdoor entertaining without worrying about the weather. Enjoy hosting fun gatherings in the spacious backyard with room for a pool, or you can visit the community pool! Breathtaking mountain views all around!! What are you waiting for? Home is sold as-is

