2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000

AS-IS home located on a quiet cul-de-sac and borders the common area that has trails. Enjoy mountain, city lights, and desert views from the backyard. Clean and move-in ready home that need a kitchen and bath update, which is reflected in the price. The home was built with the laundry room as an office with the washer and dryer (included) located in the garage. Roof was completely rebuilt in 2017. Ceramic tile installed in whole house in 2015. NO POLY PIPES; replaced with PEX piping in 2012. North Ranch is a wonderful community with many amenities.

