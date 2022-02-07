 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000

Custom 2 bedroom, 3 bath craftsman style home built in 1982. Kitchen has original St. Charles cabinetry and original appliances. Master suite is equipped with a vanity, walk-in closet, built in armoire and large built in medicine cabinet. This home was built with so many unique features such as; handmade stained glass, cherry oak wood finishes in many areas of the home, large windows for natural lighting, built in alcove, antique 1890's pendant lights and so much more.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News