 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $230,000

Lovely 2bd/1ba Bungalow Home close to Downtown/University of Arizona. Beautiful real hardwood floors throughout. Updated Kitchen with newer cabinets and stainless appliances. Jack and Jill bathroom has been updated with Tile and Rain forest shower head as well. A wonderful place to call home or a great rental property. Don't miss this opportunity!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News