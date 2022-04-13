 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $234,999

Previously remodeled in 2019. 2 bed 2 bath home with fireplace on corner lot. Newer heat pump for AC & heating!, Dual pane windows. Kitchen features beautiful cabinets offering plenty of storage space & new laminate counter-tops. Spacious floor plan with all elegant ceramic tile flooring & new baseboards throughout entire house! Both bathrooms have updated vanities, mirrors, toilets & beautiful tile shower surrounds with deco accents. It also features two tone interior & exterior paint. Brushed nickel light fixtures, ceiling fans, plumbing fixtures & door hardware. Large back yard features covered patio, 2 storage sheds, vehicle access from front and side gates. Pictures from previous listing. Currently occupied.

