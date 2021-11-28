 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $239,000

2 Bedrooms plus den with 2 bathrooms. HVAC replaced August 2020. Exterior painted in 2018. New garage door in 2021 with opener replaced 2019. New refrigerator is less than 1 year old. Brand new dishwasher. Zero carpet with new polished concrete flooring throughout. Loads of natural light. Back yard is private with mason walls. New interior paint with ceiling fans in Master and Living room. Close proximity to elementary and high school and near Raytheon, airport and both interstates. Immaculate inside and ready to move in. Owner/Agent

