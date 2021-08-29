 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $239,900

Charming Craftsman Style Home w/lots of updates throughout. Welcoming front porch entry, RV Gate, & desert landscape. Handsome wood floors, travertine fireplace, built-in book cases, neutral palette, & formal dining room w/tall wainscoting. Tile travertine kitchen counters, New kitchen appliances, lower white cabinets, double sink, New Smeg refrigerator & beautiful tile floor. Plush carpet in main bedroom, lots of natural lighting, & 1 upscale bath w/a claw foot tub. Interior laundry room. Spacious yard w/endless possibilities. Stepping stones, shrubs, fire pit & room for all your toys - R2 lot! Owned solar panels! New Plumbing, New tankless water heater and New whole house water filtration/conditioner! Take a tour today & own a piece of history!

