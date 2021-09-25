 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $24,500

  • Updated

Spacious home with great charming appeal. This lovely 2bd/1ba with AZ room home won't last long. Get it while you can. Active 55+ resort community. Enjoy the beautiful affordable homes in this community; Clubhouse: Features 2 pools, library, billardroom, weight room, craft center, putting greens, pickleball and many more activities .Purchase contingent on approval by community. Home cannot be removed from the park.Refrigerator and Stove do not convey. Seller will credit $1000 towards new appliances.Lot rent $583.50 monthTrash/security $46.00 month

