2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $240,000

Double red brick home located in central Tucson with value add opportunity for additional units on a large R-2 lot. The property features air conditioner, double pane windows, tile flooring, fireplace, and washer-dryer. We are close to shopping, banks, schools, restaurants, retail, offices, bus lines, and the Loft Theater. Newly re-coated roof. VACANT!!1.5 miles to U of A campus. Washer and dryer included!!Parking for several vehicles. No HOA!!

