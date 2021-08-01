 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $245,000

Beautiful El Dorado Townhome! Great east side location close to amenities-shopping, restaurants, El Dorado Country Club,golf, medical etc. Newer kitchen & bath cabinets/countertops. HVAC, water heater, dishwasher, refrigerator all recently replaced. Spacious bedrooms. Murphy bedroom in 2nd bedroom. All appliances stay. Roof will be coated prior to close of escrow. Private yard with enclosed patio. Community pool and recreation center are nearby. Exterior paint maintained by the HOA. Can be sold furnished. Call for details.

