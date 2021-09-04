Welcome to Euclid Point Condos! This nicely remodeled two-bedroom two bath home shows with pride of ownership. There are still opportunities to continue with some updates to make this lovely place all your own. The two bedrooms on the upper level are large and offer nice closet space. There is ample storage located on the 2nd level hallway. The lower level offers a true sense of home. Open living space, dining area & slightly separate from a bright kitchen. There is a bathroom with a walk-in shower on the lower level. Washer and Dryer included. This well-maintained community is in excellent reserves. With views of the Catalina mountains and 25 homes surrounding a community pool and spa, this is a cozy place to call home. Close to U of A, Mansfield Park, vibrant shopping and restaurants.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $245,000
