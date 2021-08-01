 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $245,000

Range Priced; Seller will accept or counter offers between $245,000-$255,000. First time on the market, and ready for it's second owner! This home has 2 bedrooms, but the den could easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom as it already has a closet. As you enter the large living room notice the vaulted ceilings that make this house seem very open and inviting. There is tile in every room except the master bedroom. The kitchen comes with all the appliances and even has a washer and dryer, so you can move right in!The house sits on a great lot that borders open space and there are no homes behind. The backyard has a large covered patio, mature landscaping and an adorable apple tree. Don't forget the large 2 car garage. This house is the complete package!

