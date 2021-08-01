Range Priced; Seller will accept or counter offers between $245,000-$255,000. First time on the market, and ready for it's second owner! This home has 2 bedrooms, but the den could easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom as it already has a closet. As you enter the large living room notice the vaulted ceilings that make this house seem very open and inviting. There is tile in every room except the master bedroom. The kitchen comes with all the appliances and even has a washer and dryer, so you can move right in!The house sits on a great lot that borders open space and there are no homes behind. The backyard has a large covered patio, mature landscaping and an adorable apple tree. Don't forget the large 2 car garage. This house is the complete package!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A drive through Tucson convinced this restaurateur to ditch his tropical island retirement plans and open an Italian restaurant downtown.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The new Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink spot will have a similar menu, including its popular Brussels sprouts dish.
- Updated
Jacob “Jake” Dindinger, 20, had been working as an EMT for four months and hoped one day to become a firefighter.
- Updated
Maricopa County officials deny several claims of "irregularities" made by contractors conducting the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election.
- Updated
The sortation center, located near Tucson International Airport, is expected to open later this year, with pay starting at $15.50.
- Updated
Cacti and boulders slide down picturesque Golden Gate Mountain, which appeared as a backdrop in some John Wayne movies.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
For Star subscribers: The family that runs the popular Tucson bakery is returning to their Barrio Hollywood roots.
- Updated
At least six people were injured in the Thursday afternoon attack.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: From cookies to gyros to wings, check out these new shops coming soon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: July rain totals — so far — range from 3 to 15 inches in the greater Tucson area. Use our map to see how much fell on your part of town.