2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $247,000

Such a convenient location to so many amenities! Wonderful 2 bedroom/2 bath open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a feeling of space. Look at these major improvements done in 2021...Quartz kitchen countertops with undermount stainless steel sink & swan neck faucet. Whirlpool stainless electric range. Water heater and garage door w/opener replaced. NEW Lennox HVAC system! All vinyl windows and 2 sliders. New light fixtures. 2 car garage has add'l storage room & cabinets. Interior courtyards for privacy. Decorative front security door. Newly coated roof. WOW! HOA fee covers water, sewer and trash along with maintenance of common areas & parking spaces and a community pool & spa. Don't miss this one.

