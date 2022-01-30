 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $249,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $249,000

One of a kind, 1950 bungalow, ready for your vision. Beautiful, deep lot with mature vegetation and mountain views. 1 car garage with storage. Adobe and block construction with concrete floors. Private, inviting rear yard, totally walled in. This home is a gem in the rough. Estate Sale. Sold in as-is condition.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News