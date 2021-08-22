 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $249,900

Bottom level, move-in ready 2 bedroom 2 bath located in the highly sought after Moonrise at Starr Pass Condominiums. Open floor plan with abundant natural light from the large wrap around patio. Custom Barn Door in Master. HOA includes Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis courts, Gym, Recreation room, and ACCESS TO ALL OF THE JW MARIOTT STARR PASS AMENITIES!! Not to mention that you are minutes from the Starr Pass Trail Head, Tucson Mountain Park, Gates Pass and the Sonoran Dessert Museum and walking distance to World class golf, dining and shopping!

