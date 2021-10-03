 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $250,000

Breathtaking Mountain views. This charming property w/rich desert vegetation, carport, 2 bedrooms, & 1 bathroom in the Community of Sin Vacas is now on the market! Discover a generous-sized living room w/vaulted ceilings, plush carpet, soothing palette, & fireplace for the chilly AZ evenings. French door to the private patio for outdoor entertaining. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that features a plethora of wood cabinets, tile floor, & upgraded lighting. Plush carpet in both bedrooms, large closets, interior laundry closet, & pristine baths. The main bedroom includes a private bathroom. The backyard offers a covered patio under a pergola, desert plants, & shade tree. Community Pool. Be captivated by beautiful mountain views. This gem won't disappoint. Book a showing today!

