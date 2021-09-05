 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $250,000

ON THE RIVER! - This light and bright condo is situated in the prestigious ''Country Club at the River'' near Tucson Raquet Club and is just steps from ''The Loop'', Tucson's 131-mile paved walking/jogging/biking path. This home has been lovingly cared for by the original owner who spent over $30,000 in upgrades with the builder, which included a 2-car garage. Don't be fooled by it's size! This spacious home has vaulted ceilings, plenty of storage, and an efficient floorplan with oversized rooms and no wasted space! With 4 ceiling fans and ceramic tile throughout, this well-insulated home stays nice and COOL on the hottest of days. The split bedroom plan is perfect for roommates and you'll LOVE the mature fruit trees in the private courtyard. Walk to 35-acre Rio Vista Natural Resource Park

