2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $254,900

Charming, furnished & move-in ready 2BD 2BA home in The Cove by Voyager Homes. Bright and open great room concept with large counter height island and all appliances included. Very spacious bedrooms, split bedroom floor plan. Laundry room is inside the home with extra storage. Large slider to full covered patio that expands the width of the home with mature easy to care for desert landscaping, natural AZ outdoor living! Front yard maintained by the HOA! This neighborhood has access to all the great amenities in the Voyager RV Resort like golf, dining, spa, fitness, center, shuffleboard, pickle ball and so much more!! OPEN HOUSE - Sat. Dec 18 9am-12pm and Dec. 19 from 1-4pm. See you soon!

