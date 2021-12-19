 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $258,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $258,000

Open floor plan, Vaulted ceilings, On a cul-de-sac, Extended covered patio, Attic storage, RV space, Large family room. Very easy access to I-10. Close to shopping,restaurants, and schools.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News