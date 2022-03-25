2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $259,500

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This is the one! Lovingly cared for 2016 manufactured home situated at the top back corner of beautiful Copper Crest. Home backs up tp Bureau of Land Management land (desert and mountain views) for which to enjoy the many desert animals from your kitchen table! This tastefully decorated home had many upgrades, such as: 8 x 10 workshop, sealed slate floors, fireplace, new Pergo laminate in owner's in suite bath, walk-in tub and shower with glass doors, skylights throughout w/screens included, water softener, newer lighting, newer fans, an extra room that could be used for storage or an extra walk-in closet. Enjoy sunrise and sunset views, gated community offers lots of amenities for 55+ Active Adults.

